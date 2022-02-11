After Umar Riaz’was reportedly roped in for `Khatron Ke Khiladi’, his brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has bagged a prominent role in Salman Khan’s film.

As per reports by Bigg Boss 15 updates on Instagram: “Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a role of Salman Khan’s younger brother in Bhaijaan and shooting of the film will start this mid-November”.

Bollywoodlife.com said Asim has indeed worked extremely hard to make his presence felt in the industry. His hard work has paid off. However, there has been no confirmation from Asim or Salman Khan so far.

Asim gained fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. His love and hate relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of the show.

Asim was brutally trolled by Shehnaaz’s fans after he allegedly took a dig at her when her videos attending the wedding had gone viral. Later the actor clarified that he wasn’t talking about Shehnaaz but someone else.

And earlier now he was once again massively trolled after he dodged a question on Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to Sidharth in Bigg Boss 15. His brother Umar Riaz too was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and he too become extremely popular just like his brother.