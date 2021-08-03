BGSBU ranked 35th among government universities in India

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has been ranked 35 among the India’s Best Government Universities (General category) by MDRA Best University Ranking 2021.

The rankings were released in the recently conducted survey by the India Today Group in collaboration with a Delhi-based research agency — Marketing and Development Research Associates.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University congratulated the BGSBU fraternity for achieving this feat and hoped that this achievement will rekindle our spirits towards becoming the centre for excellence in academics and research.

Prof. Akbar said that this is indeed a matter of great pride for BGSBU and will strengthen our resolve to do even much better be in academics and research in the days to come. Prof. Akbar said, ” being ranked amoung the top Government Universities of the country is a great moment and the credit for this great achievement goes to teaching faculty, non- teaching staff, students and scholars of the varisty”.

On the occasion Teachers of the University , non teaching staff , students and scholars congratulated the Vice Chancellor for this achievement and hoped that under the leadership of Prof. Akbar Masood, University will relish many such achievements in days to come.