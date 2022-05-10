State Bank Of India (SBI) has cautioned customers against scanning random QR codes. The bank said scammers could empty your bank accounts if you scan random QR codes.

The bank said that if you get any QR code from anyone, you should not scan it even by mistake. Doing so may cause money to disappear from your account. SBI has given some safety tips while alerting its customers.

“‘You do not need to scan the QR code to receive the money. Remember the safety tips every time you make UPI payments,” the bank tweeted.

How is QR Code Fraud?





SBI said that the QR code is always used for making payments, not for taking payments. In such a situation, if ever you get a message or mail to scan the QR code in the name of receiving payment, then do not scan even by mistake. This may empty your account. The bank told that when you scan a QR code, you do not get the money, but the message comes that the money has been withdrawn from the bank account.

Follow these safety tips

The bank has given some safety tips which you need to understand. If you make even one mistake, you can become a pauper.

Verify UPI ID before making any payment.

Some security rules must be followed while making UPI payments.

UPI PIN is required only for money transfer and not for receiving money.

Always verify your mobile number, name, and UPI ID before sending money.

Never share UPI PIN with anyone.

Don’t confuse the UPI PIN even by mistake.

Use the scanner properly for fund transfer.

Do not, under any circumstances, seek solutions from other than official sources.

Use the help section of the app for any payment or technical issues.

In case of any discrepancy, seek resolution through Bank’s Grievance