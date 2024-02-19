‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’: CCAS organises workshop

SRINAGAR: To deliberate on data collection, compilation, organisation and analyses related to the BBBP (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao) initiative in J&K, the Centre for Central Asian Studies (CCAS), Kashmir University (KU), Monday organised a day-long workshop here.

Funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, under the Short-term Empirical Research Programme 2023-2024, the workshop brought together stakeholders and experts to assess efficacy of the initiative.

In her message, KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan congratulated the Centre for organising the “workshop of great significance” stating that initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao play a crucial role in fostering gender equality and empowering future generations, an official statement issued here read.

KU Dean Research, Prof Mohammad Sultan Bhat, said that the BBBP initiative holds significant promise for the socio-economic development of our society. “Through empirical investigations like this workshop, we can better understand its effectiveness and tailor interventions to enhance its reach and impact,” Prof Bhat added.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said that the workshop provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to collaborate and assess the impact of the BBBP initiative. “It is imperative that we continue to work together to address the challenges and ensure the success of such initiatives in our region,” Prof Naseer reiterated.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Director CCAS, Prof Tabasum Firdous outlined the objectives of the project while hoping fruitful deliberations during the day-long event. She said that the university community is committed to continue research and advocacy to support the objectives of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative. “Our research underscores the importance of evidence-based policymaking and collaborative efforts in addressing gender disparities,” Prof Tabasum said.

Project Directors, Dr Maleeha Gul and Dr Umar Farooq, presented detailed findings and recommendations of the project. This was followed by a panel discussion, involving academicians, DPOs, DSWOs, Mission Coordinators and other stakeholders. The participants critically examined the study’s findings offering valuable insights, read the statement.

The workshop ended with a valedictory session. Research Associate, BBBP Project, Dr Asiya Mukhdoomi, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all individuals, organisations and stakeholders involved in the project’s success.