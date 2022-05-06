Srinagar: Bollywood actor Salman Khan usually chooses the day of Eid to release his films but this year a few singers chose to release their music videos on the festive occasion.

Shot in Kashmir, Sufi singer Lakhwinder Wadali from Punjab released his song ‘Benaqab’on Eid and has so far got over five million views on YouTube alone. Punjabi film actress Rehmat Rattan, who hails from Jawahar Nagar area of the Srinagar city, has acted in the video alongside Lakhwinder Wadali.

“Celebrate Eid with your loved ones with Lakhwinder Wadali’s blissful track #Benaqab Song out now (sic),” Zee Music had announced after releasing the video of the song on Eid.

Popular Kashmiri singer Musaib Bhat, who earlier shot to fame with his ‘Downtown’ song, also released another video ‘Shehr E Khaas’ on Eid. The song has gone viral on social media. Though it has not become as popular as the ‘Downtown’ song yet, it has managed to get around 2.5 lakh views on YouTube three days after its release.

Both the songs with a Kashmir connection are being widely watched and liked as can be gauged through the comments received.

“There are no more words from my side to express how beautiful it is,” commented Adil Bashir on YouTube after listening and watching ‘Shehr E Khaas’.

Another viewer commented: “Amazing cinematography, believe mei was eagerly waiting for this song, what takes me first here is Imad Bhai’s Cinematography, and then Musaib Bhat’s acting etc, this is the masterpiece, just wow, lots of love to all of you , especially Imad Bhai (sic).”

Interestingly, ‘Benaqab’ song revolves around an acid attack victim played by Rehmat Rattan.

“This is for all The Acid attack Female Victims…the Face They Burned will Be the Face Some one will love with all The purity.. .#benaqab is All about true love.. about two pure souls connection (sic),” Rehmat wrote in a Facebook post.

The song too is being liked as netizen Kishor Atri commented: “Beautiful song with strong message.”

As the video has been shot around the Dal Lake, Salman Qadir commented: World famous dal lake kashmir wid beautiful voice by wadali (sic),”