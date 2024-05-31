Bemina flyover nears completion, set to open soon

SRINAGAR: The eagerly awaited flyover at Bemina junction on the National Highway Bypass is almost finished and will be open soon.

This new flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion, providing relief to thousands of daily commuters. The Bemina flyover covers a significant part of the bypass and is designed to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and increase safety for drivers.

“We are happy to announce that the Bemina flyover will be open for traffic as soon as macadamization is underway,” said a government official, wishing not to be named. “This project is a major step in improving the city’s infrastructure and making transportation safer and more efficient.”

While the Bemina flyover is almost ready, similar flyovers at Nowgam and Sanat Nagar junctions are still under construction. These projects are part of a larger plan to upgrade Srinagar’s road network to better handle increasing traffic.

The news of the Bemina flyover opening soon has been welcomed by residents and travelers, who are looking forward to less traffic and smoother commutes.

It is to mention here that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, had said that the work on the flyovers in Srinagar has been accelerated, with hopes that both the Bemina and Sanat Nagar flyovers will be dedicated to the public by mid-2024.

“If you look at the progress on Srinagar flyovers, the pace has picked up. Authorities are closely monitoring the process, and it is hoped that Bemina and Sanat Nagar flyovers will be opened to the public by mid-2024,” he had said. (KNS)

