A Belgian TikToker faked his death to settle scores with his family.

According to a report from The Independent, Tiktoker David Baerten pranked his family as he felt “unappreciated”. The staged funeral took place after one of Baerten’s daughters reportedly wrote a “tribute” to her father on social media.

“Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” the daughter wrote, adding, “Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Baerten landed at his funeral in a helicopter. Shocked friends and family who had come dressed in black surrounded him and then hugged him tightly.

A crew was recording the emotional scene. However, the TikToker regretted doing the stunt.