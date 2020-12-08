‘Bedsheets not changed, dirty washrooms’: Pakistan squad unhappy with facilities in New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam is currently in New Zealand for a full-fledged series against the Black Caps. A huge 53-member contingent of the Pakistan team has traveled to New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts. As many as eight members of the Pakistan contingent have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Zealand over the last few days.

Members of the Pakistan contingent were forced into managed isolation after the identification of positive cases and their exemption to train was also revoked by the New Zealand government. Additionally, Pakistan were warned that they might be asked to leave the country if any further violations of the guidelines took place.

Some members of the Pakistan contingent are reportedly not happy with the lack of facilities in New Zealand and have also complained about the poor hospitality. As per a report in Cricket Pakistan, sources revealed that the players have been confined to their hotel rooms for over a week after positive COVID-19 tests. Their bed sheets have not been changed for days and the attached washrooms have also not been cleaned.

Players usually receive the best hospitality when touring overseas but that hasn’t been the case with the Pakistan squad. Bedsheets and washrooms which are cleaned on a daily basis in usual circumstances have not been cleaned for over a week. The report further adds that Pakistan players are currently being served meals in disposable boxes instead of plates after COVID cases.

PCB are aware about the reservations of the players, as per Cricket Pakistan’s report and has held talks with NZC but to no avail as the government has asked for the rules to be followed strictly.

Pakistan squad cleared to leave isolation:

On Monday (December 7), the Pakistan squad was cleared to come out of isolation after no positive results were recorded in the fifth round of COVID-19 tests. The players can resume training after the final approval from the health ministry.

“This is to advise the Pakistan squad’s fifth and final day 12, COVID-19 tests have all been returned as negative. As a consequence, and pending final Ministry of Health approval, the squad will leave managed isolation tomorrow and fly to Queenstown, where they will train ahead of the T20 and Test series against the BLACKCAPS,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.