Lt Gen RS Reen, has taken over as Director General at Army Headquarters in Delhi.Hailing from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, his ancestral village is Gohan and is first from the Valley and from the community to rise to the rank of Lt Gen from his area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt Gen Reen is an alumnus of St Joseph High School, Baramulla and has graduated in Electrical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.He has held various prestigious appointments in his career spanning over 37 years.