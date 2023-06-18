JAMMU, Jun 18: Jammu and Kashmir being discussed throughout world for positive developments, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

My dear countrymen, nowadays there is a lot of discussion about Jammu and Kashmir in our country. Sometimes due to rising tourism, at times due to the spectacular events of G-20.

Some time ago I had told you in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ how ‘Nadru’ of Kashmir are being relished outside the country as well. Now the people of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have done a wonderful job.

Farming has been going on in Baramulla for a long time, but here, there was a shortage of milk. The people of Baramulla took this challenge as an opportunity. A large number of people started dairy farming here.

The women here came to the forefront of this task, such as a sister – Ishrat Nabi. Ishrat, a graduate, has started Mir Sisters Dairy Farm. About 150 litres of milk is being sold every day from their dairy farm.

Similarly, one such friend is from Sopore… Wasim Anayat. Wasim has more than two dozen animals and he sells more than two hundred liters of milk every day. Another youth Abid Hussain is also doing dairy farming.

His work is also progressing a lot. Due to the hard work of such people, 5.5 lakh liters of milk is being produced daily in Baramulla. The entire Baramulla is turning into the symbol of a new white revolution.

During the last two-and-a-half – three years, more than 500 dairy units have come up here. The dairy industry of Baramulla is a testimony to the fact that every part of our country is full of possibilities. The collective will of the people of a region can achieve any goal, said PM Modi during the address.