FASTags with a valid balance but an incomplete KYC will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks post-January 31, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at the toll plazas, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative, which aims to discourage using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is complete. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.

Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active, as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after January 31, 2024. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plaza or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.

The ministry said NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate. Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country. The ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless and comfortable journeys for National Highway users. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)