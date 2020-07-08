Bandipora killings: PSOs of slain BJP leader arrested, says IGP

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested all the ten PSOs associated with the former district president of BJP who was killed along with his father and brother at their shop in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

“All The ten PSOs have been arrested,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier, the former district president of BJP Wasim Bari along with his father and brother were killed at their shop at Musliambad when some unidentified militants struck and shot at them. They were injured critically and shifted to hospital but succumbed to their injuries, sources said.

Confirming it, a senior police officer said that the family had eight to ten security personnel but “unfortunately none of them was kept along at the time of the incident.”

“As the house and shop are together, the PSOs were allowed to sit on first floor,” the officer said.

He said that a case has been launched and further investigations are underway. (GNS)