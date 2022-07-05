Kabul: A Taliban commander used a military helicopter to bring his bride home in eastern Afghanistan.

A commander of the Haqqani Network, he had to bring his wife from Barki Barak to Khost, Khaama Press reported.

He used a military chopper to bring his bride home in style. The wife of the Taliban commander is seen being transported in a military helicopter that landed near a house in a video that went viral on social media, Khaama Press reported.

Furthermore, it is claimed that this commander gave his father-in-law 1,200,000 Afghanis as dowry in exchange for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Under fire, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Qari Yusuf Ahmadi dismissed the allegations as untrue and called it“propaganda of the enemy.

The video that was circulated on social media incited outrage among the public, who criticized the action as a misuse of public property and pointed out that it was in conflict with the Taliban supreme leader’s remarks made in the Loya Jirga.