Bagati appointed to key committee for para sports World Cup

In a remarkable acknowledgment of his contributions and leadership, Arhan Bagati, the distinguished youth leader and founder of the KYARI NGO in Kashmir, has been invited to play a pivotal role in the upcoming New Delhi 2024 (WSPS) World Shooting Para Sports World Cup. The Organizing Committee has officially nominated Bagati as a Member of the Ceremonial Committee and Medal Ceremony Committee, a position that highlights his influence and dedication in the realm of sports and social service.

This invitation comes as a testament to Bagati’s relentless efforts and his unwavering commitment to the empowerment of youth and the differently abled community in India. As the founder of KYARI, Bagati has been instrumental in fostering a spirit of inclusion and resilience among the youth, particularly in the region of Kashmir. His work has not only brought hope to many but has also played a crucial role in bridging societal divides.

The New Delhi 2024 WSPS World Cup, scheduled to take place from 7th to 14th March 2024 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, is a landmark event for India. It marks the first time such a prestigious competition is being organized in the country, attracting participants from across the globe. This World Cup, organized by the Paralympic Committee of India, is not just a competition but a celebration of the human spirit and perseverance, especially amongst athletes with disabilities.

Furthermore, the significance of the event is underscored by its role in the direct quota allocation for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The inclusion of Bagati in the Ceremonial and Medal Ceremony Committees is a recognition of his understanding and experience in handling events that are not just sports competitions but also celebrations of human achievements against all odds.

The Organizing Committee’s letter to Bagati expresses their confidence in his abilities to contribute significantly to the success of the event. It’s a call for him to bring his unique perspective and expertise to one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

In accepting this nomination, Bagati will not only represent Kashmir and India but also stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for youth leaders and social activists worldwide. His journey from a dedicated NGO founder to an influential figure in an international sporting event is a powerful narrative of passion, commitment, and the drive to make a difference in the world.