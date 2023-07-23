SRINAGAR, JULY 23: In the past four years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable transformation with surge in initiation of developmental projects, most of which have been completed by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the valleys of Kashmir to plains of Jammu, the government’s unwavering commitment to serving the last person in the queue has become the cornerstone of their developmental approach.

The staggering figures speak volumes about the government’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the people in the region. Over the last four years, the government has successfully completed an impressive number of developmental projects, creating infrastructure and opportunities for citizens.

In 2019-20, 12,637 projects were completed followed by 21,943 projects in 2020-21. The momentum grew exponentially in 2021-22, with 50,726 projects completed, and in 2022-23, an astonishing 92,560 projects are being accomplished.

What sets the Jammu and Kashmir government’s approach apart is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. The LG led administration has pledged to ensure that the benefits of development reach even the most remote and marginalized communities. The administration has been actively working to uplift marginalized communities by providing them access to education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has placed significant emphasis on rural development, acknowledging the importance of strong rural infrastructure for overall progress. Projects like road connectivity, clean water supply, and electrification have been prioritized, significantly improving the quality of life in rural areas.

The completion of thousands of developmental projects has not only improved living conditions but has also provided a much-needed boost to the local economy. Job creation has been a key focus, with a large number of employment opportunities generated across various sectors. This has had a cascading effect in the region, empowering the population and reducing unemployment.

Improved infrastructure has been a critical aspect of the government’s developmental approach. By investing in infrastructure projects, like roads, bridges, and transportation networks, the government has fostered better connectivity between regions. This has facilitated the smooth movement of goods and services, further enhancing economic growth.

The record number of developmental projects completed by the Jammu and Kashmir government over the last four years is a testament to its commitment to serve the last person in the queue.

Through its inclusive approach, the government has endeavoured to bridge gaps, uplift marginalized communities, and spur economic growth. As J&K forges ahead on its journey of development, it holds the promise of a brighter and more prosperous future for every citizen in J&K.