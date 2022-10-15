An engineering student has launched a tea-stall start-up to turn her dreams into a reality.

Hailing from Bihar, Varitka came to Faridabad to pursue B.Tech. She wanted to start her own business she opened a tea stall in Faridabad. She named her venture `B.Tech Chaiwaali’.

In a video posted on Instagram Vartika said that she had opened a tea stall near Green Field in Faridabad which remains open from 5.30 pm to 9 pm.

She sells a variety of tea. A cup of masala and lemon tea costs Rs 20 each. A cup of regular chai sells for Rs 10. In the video, Vartika is seen making tea on a small stove. People are seen around her, waiting for the hot tea to be served.

The video has notched thousands of likes and views. Social media users praised her determination and effort.

“Today the one thing only makes u perfect and this is only money no degree no qualification make u perfect only money makes a man, not a degree,” said a user.

“I like your smile and confidence. I will pray for you,” said another,

“Keep going, in coming 1 year you will become the brand,” said the third.