Azhar, Tahir win RSGC Golf Tournament

Srinagar: The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) successfully concluded its much-anticipated Four Ball Greensome Tournament 2025 (Partners by Choice), played in a Match Play Knockout format over five competitive rounds.

In Four Ball Greensome, both players on a team tee off, then choose the better of the two drives. From there, they play alternate shots until the hole is completed.

It’s a mix of Four Ball and Foursomes, combining strategy in drive selection with teamwork in alternate shots.

The championship was claimed by Azhar Majid Mir and Tahir Wani who triumphed in a thrilling final against Umer Yaqoob Mir and Arsalaan Rah . The final match went the full distance of 18 holes and completed on sudden death playoff where the winning duo held their nerve and delivered a decisive performance to clinch victory.

This year’s tournament featured 56 of the Club’s top golfers, and a total of 27 matches were contested. Many of these encounters were hard-fought, with several matches extending into extra holes and being settled in sudden-death playoffs—testament to the high level of skill and sportsmanship on display.

The Secretary of RSGC, along with the Tournament Committee, extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners, praising their exceptional teamwork, consistency, and competitive spirit. They also conveyed appreciation to all participants, whose enthusiasm and camaraderie contributed to the event’s success, making it a truly memorable chapter in RSGC’s golfing calendar.