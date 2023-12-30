Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya today to mark the inauguration of the city’s brand-new airport ahead of the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. His visit encompassed the unveiling of various developmental ventures, comprising an array of infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the ancient city.

The Prime Minister’s brief four-hour visit included the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 46 infrastructure projects valued at a staggering ₹15,700 crore. Ayodhya was festooned with vibrant flowers and numerous posters welcoming the Prime Minister, showcasing the city’s enthusiasm for the significant event, while stringent security measures were implemented.

Expressing the government’s commitment to elevate Ayodhya’s infrastructure to global standards and preserve its cultural heritage, PM Modi highlighted, “Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity, and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram.”

The much-anticipated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, constructed at a cost exceeding ₹1,450 crore, boasts a sprawling terminal covering 6,500 sq m. The terminal is poised to serve approximately 10 lakh passengers annually and is adorned with vibrant murals depicting various stages of the Ramayana and Lord Ram’s life.

To accommodate the anticipated surge of visitors to the Ram Temple post-consecration, airlines will commence regular flights to and from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, starting from January 6.

In addition to the airport, the Ayodhya Dham junction, rejuvenated at a cost of ₹240 crore, showcases a traditional façade intertwined with elements inspired by Lord Ram’s life and the Ram Temple. Certified as a green building, the three-story structure is equipped with modern amenities including lifts, escalators, waiting halls, cloakrooms, and food plazas.

During the visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the Ayodhya railway station and initiated services for six Vande Bharat and two new Amrit Bharat trains, offering enhanced passenger comfort and advanced amenities.

The inauguration ceremony commenced at 10:30 am with the Prime Minister dedicating various railway projects to the nation, followed by a roadshow leading to the Ayodhya Airport’s inauguration around 12:30 pm. Subsequently, a public program ensued where the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several development projects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the railway station and airport in advance, preparing to welcome the Prime Minister for his visit to Ayodhya at 9:50 am.

Of the multitude of development initiatives, projects exceeding ₹11,000 crore have been earmarked for Ayodhya and its peripheries. Notable among them are the inauguration of widened roads, a medical college, the Ayodhya bypass, solid waste treatment facilities, and commercial facilities, each set to contribute significantly to the region’s progress.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Ayodhya signifies a momentous stride towards transforming the city into a symbol of cultural heritage and modern development, further solidifying its significance in the cultural and infrastructural landscape of India.