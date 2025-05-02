Awareness prog held on New Criminal Laws

HANDWARA, MAY 02: Police in Handwara organized an awareness programme on the newly enacted criminal laws at New Millennium Public School, Handwara. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and members of the local community.

During the session, students actively engaged with the officers, posing insightful questions related to the new laws. The queries ranged from the advantages of specific legal reforms to their impact on everyday life. The officers welcomed this dialogue, fostering an open and educational environment that empowered students to better understand the evolving legal framework.

Speaking on the occasion, senior police officials highlighted the importance of community-oriented policing and legal education. They stressed that an informed citizenry is essential for the effective implementation of laws and emphasized that such awareness initiatives serve as a crucial bridge between law enforcement and the public.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the rule of law and contribute to a peaceful and just society. School authorities expressed their gratitude to the police department for bringing legal awareness to the grassroots level.

This initiative is part of a broader outreach strategy by J&K Police to enhance legal consciousness and build public trust. Similar awareness campaigns are planned for other educational institutions and community centers in the coming weeks.