Awareness camp held for street vendors at Shopian

SHOPIAN, AUGUST 05: In order to acquaint street vendors and their families about various welfare and social security schemes, Municipal Council Shopian today organized an awareness camp for them at Government Degree College (GDC) Shopian.

The camp was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta, and attended by officers of departments along with scores of street vendors, traders and representatives of various market & business bodies of the Shopian town.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed that waste generation must be properly segregated and asked street vendors to act as responsible citizens by adhering to the good market and business values.

He also asked them to keep bins with their carts for waste collection. Water and land resources must be preserved for future generations, said DC while deploring the practice of some traders who throw waste in water bodies and in open areas of the town. Gupta informed them about the upcoming dedication of Vending Zone in the town for the allotment of street vendors and called for their cooperation in mitigating the traffic concerns in the town.

Earlier, CEO, MC Shopian gave a brief about the progress of PM SvaNidhi. Out of a total of 234 registered vendors in the town, 221 vendors have taken benefits till date under the scheme. He informed them about the Helpline and Facilitation Centre in place in the office at MC Shopian and called upon them to approach the centre for availing the financial assistance under any scheme.