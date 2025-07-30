Avenged Pahalgam attack: Shah

New Delhi, July 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said all three Lashkar terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed by the security forces in Operation Mahadev.

Participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Shah said voter ID cards and chocolates recovered from the hideout of the terrorists proved their links to Pakistan.

Union Home Minister identified three terrorists as Suleman, Hamza Afghani (Afghan), and Zibran in Operation Mahadev. He said that Suleman was an ‘A’ category commander of LeT who was involved in the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and Gagangir. Afghan and Jibran were also category ‘A’ terrorists of LeT who killed our innocent civilians in Baisaran Valley, and these three terrorists were eliminated yesterday. Home Minister congratulated the jawans of the Army’s 4 Para, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police on behalf of the House and the entire nation for this success.

He said that on 22 May 2025, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) received information about the presence of terrorists in the Dachigam area through human intelligence. He said that continuous efforts were made by the IB and the Army from 22 May to 22 July to confirm this information received through the equipment made by our agencies to capture ultra signals in Dachigam. Our officers and jawans of IB, Army, and CRPF kept moving on foot in the cold and high altitudes to receive their signals. He said that on 22nd July, we got success through sensors, and the presence of terrorists was confirmed. He said that then CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, under the leadership of 4 Para, surrounded the terrorists together, and in yesterday’s operation, all three terrorists, who killed our innocent civilians, were killed.

Amit Shah told the House that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already arrested the people who had given shelter to these three terrorists. He said that when the bodies of these three terrorists came to Srinagar, four people identified them and said that these three terrorists had carried out the terrorist incident in Pahalgam. He said that after this, based on the FSL report of the cartridges found at the site of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, they were matched with the three rifles recovered from the three terrorists in Dachigam. He said that these three rifles were transported to Chandigarh last night by a special plane, and their empty shells were generated by firing. He said that after this, the shells found in the Pahalgam attack were matched with the barrels of the rifles and the shells that came out after the firing, and then it was confirmed that our innocent citizens were killed in Pahalgam with these three rifles.

Union Home Minister said that through Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to finish off the masters of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, and yesterday our Army and CRPF also killed those three terrorists. He said that Operation Mahadev is a very big joint success of our country’s Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, on which 140 crore people of the country are proud. He said that after the terrorist attack, he went to Pahalgam and met the families of the deceased there. He said that Prime Minister Modi Ji killed those who sent the terrorists through Operation Sindoor, and our security forces killed those terrorists who were involved. He said that through Operation Sindoor, such a lesson has been taught to the terrorists and their masters that no one will dare to do such a thing for a long time to come.

He said that the investigation of the Pahalgam attack was immediately handed over to NIA and the Army, BSF, CRPF, and Jammu Kashmir Police made full arrangements to ensure that these terrorists could not leave the country and flee to Pakistan. He told the House that at the beginning of the investigation of the attack, discussions were held with the families of the deceased, a total of 1055 people, including tourists, mule owners, pony owners, photographers, employees, and shop workers, were interrogated for more than 3000 hours, and all this was recorded on video.