Avanahce hits Sonamarg, 10 persons rescued

Ganderbal, Mar 29: At least ten persons onboard in two vehicles have been evacuated safely after an avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that a snow avalanche struck the Hung area this afternoon two vehicles got buried under it and ten persons were onboard.

Upon receiving the report, SDPO Kangan, Dr. Muzaffar Jan, Police, SDRF, and the Primary Health Center in Sonamarg swiftly mobilized a team of medical staff to conduct rescue operations, the officials said.

Police officials confirmed that all ten individuals, including drivers, trapped in both vehicles were safely evacuated while two of them have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Tehsildar Gund and DSP Traffic also visited the spot to assess the situation.

SDM Kangan, after inspecting the area, announced that vehicular movement on the Sonmarg road would be restricted until March 31.

However, vehicles can still access Sonmarg via the Sonmarg Z-Morh Tunnel.

He urged tourists and locals to avoid traveling on the Sonmarg road at night due to the risk of avalanches in certain areas

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta also confirmed to KNO that the two vehicles that got buried under the snow avalanche have been evacuated safely and added that no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.