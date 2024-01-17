Amid unusual and prolonged dry spell in the Kashmir Valley, the Wildlife Department has banned unauthorized entry into the forests and Wildlife Protected Areas.

According to a notice, the department has asked people not to make unauthorized entry for any kind of activities in the forests, particularly Wildlife Protected Areas falling under its jurisdictions.

“Due to long prevailing dry spell in the Valley, there have been incidents of forest fires and there are strong apprehension of forest fires. Nobody should make unauthorized entry for any kind of activities in the Forests, particularly Wildlife Protected Areas without obtaining prior permission,” reads the notice.

It added that the entry has been banned particularly in Brane, Nishat Conservation Reserve, Dachigam National Park, Dara Conservation Reserve, Khrew/Khanmoh Conservation Reserve, Wangath Conservation Reserve and Thajwas Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Anybody found inside forests and Wildlife Protected areas shall be strictly dealt with under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act”, it states—(KNO)

