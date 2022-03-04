The cricket world slipped into a shock after Australia legend Shane Warne died of a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 52.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

Shane Warne, one of the world's greatest cricketers, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2022

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” the statement adds.