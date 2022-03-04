The cricket world slipped into a shock after Australia legend Shane Warne died of a heart attack.
He was 52.
Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” the statement adds.
