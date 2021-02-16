Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention extended till Feb 17

The detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint has been extended until February 17 as both have been under house arrest since the military took control of Myanmar in a military coup on February 1.

While people have been staging nationwide protests for the release of civilian leaders chanting and holding signs that read: “Free our leader.” “Daw Aung Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint will be detained for two more days until February 17 as their trial continues,” Myanmar Times quoted U Khin Maung Zaw, who is representing Daw Suu in court.

They will appear in court by video-conference, said U Khin Maung Zaw.

According to the Myanmar Times, Daw Suu was charged with the Export and Import Law, while President U Win Myint charged under the National Disaster Management Law.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy, alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.