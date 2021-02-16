The Kashmir Monitor is now on Telegram. Click here to Join
Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention extended till Feb 17

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds books on Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS PROFILE)

The detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint has been extended until February 17 as both have been under house arrest since the military took control of Myanmar in a military coup on February 1.

While people have been staging nationwide protests for the release of civilian leaders chanting and holding signs that read: “Free our leader.” “Daw Aung Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint will be detained for two more days until February 17 as their trial continues,” Myanmar Times quoted U Khin Maung Zaw, who is representing Daw Suu in court.

 

They will appear in court by video-conference, said U Khin Maung Zaw.

According to the Myanmar Times, Daw Suu was charged with the Export and Import Law, while President U Win Myint charged under the National Disaster Management Law.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy, alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

