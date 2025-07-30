Attestation parade held at Recruit Training Centre, Lethpora

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Sixty-seven recruits today completed 16 weeks of intensive training at RTC Srinagar. This training was meticulously designed to prepare them for the challenging roles they will undertake in the service of our nation.

The ceremony was graced by Brig Rohit Nautiyal, DIG/Principal, RTC Srinagar, CRPF, as Chief Guest, who was received by Vijay Kumar Singh, Commandant and Chief Training Officer, RTC Srinagar. Vijay Kumar Singh, Commandant, RTC Srinagar; Yadvendra Singh Yadav, Commandant; Sunil Kumar Mishra, Second-in-Command of 185 Bn; D. Jacob, Deputy Commandant; Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commandant of RTC Srinagar; and other officers were also present at the parade, underscoring the importance of this milestone.

During the event, Vijay Kumar Singh, Commandant (Chief Training Officer) of RTC Srinagar, administered the oath of allegiance to the passing out recruit constables, who pledged to respect the Constitution and serve the nation, even at the peril of their own lives.

The recruits were trained in vital skills necessary to counter insurgency, left-wing extremism, anti-terrorist operations, and to maintain general public order. The successful completion of this training reflects the dedication and effort of both the recruits and their instructors. As of tomorrow, these newly trained personnel will stand ready to serve as a powerful force multiplier, committed to the protection and service of our nation.