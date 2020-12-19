Attention job aspirants! JKSSB advertises 1700 posts, domicile mandatory; read on for more info

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has advertised 1700 government jobs in its latest employment notice it made public on December 16.

The advertisement includes district, division and UT cadre posts in as many as six government departments including Transport, Labour & Employment, Culture, Election, Tribal Affairs, and Finance.

Bulk of the 1700 posts are from the Finance Department (1246 posts).

The date of commencement for submission on online applications is 27 December, 2020 and the last date for submission of forms is January 16, 2020.

According to the advertisement notice, the appointment and other service conditions in respect of the candidate selected through this selection process, shall be governed by the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Services, Pay & Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17th of June 2020.

The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 read with S.O 1245(E) dated 03-04-2020 and the General Administration Department, Government of J&K vide S.O 166 dated

18-05-2020 respectively.

“The candidate must possess the Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose as on the last date of submission of online application form,” reads the notice.