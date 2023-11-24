In light of the increasing number of instances of financial scams and online fraud, Google Pay has advised users to be cautious and avoid utilizing screen-sharing apps when transacting. According to the company, it works with industry partners to create strong safety measures and use cutting-edge artificial intelligence and fraud prevention technologies to identify suspicious transactions in real-time. Scammers might nevertheless try to trick users into doing things that could cost them money in spite of these precautions.

Google Pay offers two layers of protection —unlocking the application and the subsequent use of the UPI PIN for completing transactions. While the first step ensures that the payment application is secured, the second step, involving the confidential UPI PIN, is akin to safeguarding an ATM pin. However, even with these robust security measures in place, instances of suspicious activity may still arise.

To stay safe from such activities, Google Pay has outlined a set of guidelines for users to follow. This includes protecting your personal information such as OTP received during logging into your Google Pay account. It also suggests to refrain from conducting financial transactions while distracted or under pressure during a phone call and also avoiding sharing sensitive personal details on social networking sites.

As a cautionary measure, Google Pay asks users not to use screen sharing apps during transactions. Screen sharing apps allow users to share their device screens with others in real-time. These apps enable one user to share their screen with another user, providing the ability to view and sometimes control the shared screen remotely. While these apps have legitimate and practical uses, such as collaborative work, troubleshooting, or remote assistance, it poses potential risks when used during financial transactions, especially on platforms like Google Pay.

These apps can potentially compromise the security of sensitive information. When used during a transaction, these apps may inadvertently capture and transmit confidential details such as passwords, PINs, or other personal information. Sharing your screen with someone, especially during a financial transaction, could open the door to unauthorised access. Malicious actors may exploit the shared information to gain control over your device or exploit vulnerabilities in the transaction process.