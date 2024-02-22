Khelo India Winter Games Athletes Are Safe: Nuzhat Gul

Srinagar, Feb 22: Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, reassured the public on Wednesday that all athletes participating in the Khelo India Winter Games are safe, following a massive snow avalanche at the ski resort of Gulmarg.

In a statement to Rising Kashmir, Secretary Nuzhat Gul confirmed that the athletes are in good health and there is no cause for concern.

The avalanche at Gulmarg resulted in the tragic death of one foreign skier, while several others were rescued. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing foreign skiers in a major rescue operation.