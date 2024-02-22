English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Thursday, February 22nd 2024
Today's Paper

Khelo India Winter Games Athletes Are Safe: Nuzhat Gul

by
1 min read
fe229f60 38ea 4d3f b535 b0a7566ea9c6 scaled

Srinagar, Feb 22: Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, reassured the public on Wednesday that all athletes participating in the Khelo India Winter Games are safe, following a massive snow avalanche at the ski resort of Gulmarg.

In a statement to Rising Kashmir, Secretary Nuzhat Gul confirmed that the athletes are in good health and there is no cause for concern.

The avalanche at Gulmarg resulted in the tragic death of one foreign skier, while several others were rescued. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing foreign skiers in a major rescue operation.

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading