Srinagar, June 14: Senior IAS officer and Financial Commissioner Agriculture Production Department, Atul Dullo has been posted as secretary, Department of Border Management in Union Home Ministry,

Dulloo will replace Dharmendra Sangwar as secretary, Border Management, who is attaining superannuation on June 30, reads an order issued by the Government of India, a copy of which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)—(KNO)