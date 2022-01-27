Srinagar, Jan 27 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 4959 new covid-19 cases while seven persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 1394 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 3565 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 419731. The virus also claimed seven lives, one from Jammu division and 6 from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count to 4642. So far 2265 died due to the virus in Jammu and 2377 in the Valley.

Giving the district wise detail of the infections, the officials said that Srinagar reported 841 cases, Baramulla 784, Budgam 440, Pulwama 135, Kupwara 529, Anantnag 299, Bandipora 130, Ganderbal 87, Kulgam 295, Shopian 25, Jammu 703, Udhampur 31, Rajouri 68, Doda 162, Kathua 23, Samba 110, Kishtwar 165, Poonch 25, Ramban 99 and Reasi 8.

Besides, they said, 6264 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—3371 from Jammu Division and 2893 from Kashmir. So far 368432 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 46657—11591 in Jammu and 35066 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 33677 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.