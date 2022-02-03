Srinagar, Feb 3 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 1982 fresh covid-19 cases, lowest in 20 days, even as seven persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Official sources said that 694 cases were from Jammu Division and 1288 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall infection tally to 442462.

Regarding the fresh fatalities, the officials said that five among them were reported from Jammu division and two from Kashmir valley. So far 4699 people have died due to the virus—2299 in Jammu and 2400 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 413 cases, Baramulla 253, Budgam 116, Pulwama 44, Kupwara 230, Anantnag 71, Bandipora 56, Ganderbal 44, Kulgam 47, Shopian 14, Jammu 310, Udhampur 74, Rajouri 26, Doda 76, Kathua 62, Samba 34, Kishtwar 28, Poonch 21, Ramban 45 and Reasi 18.

A number of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories associated with GMC Srinagar and GMC Anantnag.

Besides, they said, 5093 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time— 1554 from Jammu Division and 3539 from Kashmir. So far 411052 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 26711—7682 in Jammu and 19029 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 48836 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.