‘Ask God to protect everyone’: Dubai ruler gets COVID vaccine shot, posts pic on Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We ask God to protect everyone and recover everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official Twitter account, with a photo of which he can be seen receiving the vaccine in his shoulder.

“We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first countries to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/Rky5iqgfdg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 3, 2020

A number of UAE ministers also took the vaccine over the past few weeks.

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country’s measures to protect health workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients and ensure their safety, and that it was fully aligned with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures.