Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz left for Mecca for Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. This is Asim’s second, as he went with best friend Aly Goni last month.

Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport early this morning (April 9) as he left for Mecca for his second Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. This time around his brother Umar Riaz was seen accompanying him.

Asim and Umar wore Ihram – an Izar (waist wrapper) and a Rida (cover for the upper body) and plain shoes for their ride in the plane. It’s the attire that Muslims are required to sport for the spiritual trip.

The two brothers posed for the paparazzi before entering the airport premises.

Asim had earlier gone for Umrah with his best friend Aly Goni in the second half of March. They had shared several glimpses of the blissful time they had on the trip.

In one of the joint posts, they talked about how the 10 years of their friendship have been. It shows them in Mumbai and then Mecca. The two revealed that they have prayed to go for Umrah and Hajj again, next time with their families.

They wrote, “Jummah Mubarak ❤️. Swipe left to see from where we started ❤️ Allhamdulillah this is our 10 years challenge 😍 🕋 and inshallah hajj bhi saath karenge with our families yeh niyat karke aaye hai 🤲🏻”

Umar commented, “What a recreation from Mumbai to Mecca ❤️”

This time several celebs made it to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina including Hina Khan. The actress shared her experience of the trip on Instagram and felt thankful to God for giving her the opportunity to be there in the month of Ramadan.