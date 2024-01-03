SRINAGAR: Young poet Asif Safil from Budgam will represent Kashmiri language in Akashvani’s prestigious and historic National Symposium of Poets 2024 this year.

This unique & significant event is held by Akashvani every year in which poets from 22 languages of the country are represented by the selected poets and the event is held in connection with the republic day celebrations every year. This year young poets have been selected throughout India and the event is being held at Ranchi on 5th of January while as the recording of this event will go on air on entire Akashvani Network throughout the country in all regional languages from 10 pm onwards on 25th of January 2024.

Asif Safil is a post graduate in Kashmiri with gold medal & he writes in Kashmiri as well as Urdu at the same time. He has also represented Kashmiri language in Kokrajhar Annual Literary Festival last year. Another popular young poet Parvez Gulshan from Dooru Shahabad will present Hindi translation of Safil’s selected poem in the event at Ranchi.