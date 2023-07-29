Prime Minister, Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion of Ashura.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.”

