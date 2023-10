Srinagar: The Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 2 IPS officers with immediate effect.

As per the order, Shri Ashish Mishra, IPS (AGMUT:13), Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar. Shri G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS (AGMUT:14), AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Senior superintendent of Police, Anantnag vice Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS, reads the order.