Srinagar 25 November 2023: In a significant development, a meeting convened , at the RTO office in Srinagar, spearheaded by ARTO Syed Farhana Asgar, addressed critical concerns with various aggregator service providers. The primary objective of the gathering was to enlighten transporters on the imperative need to comply with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) for the seamless functioning of the transportation sector.

The meeting underscored the ongoing challenges, notably the detection of unregistered cab services operating illegally in Srinagar. Competent authorities had previously apprehended such services, emphasizing the necessity for registration and adherence to procedural formalities. Despite explicit warnings from the RTO Kashmir, clarifying that only registered service providers are permitted to operate in Srinagar, non-compliance remains an issue.

ARTO Syed Farhana Asgar reiterated the importance of strict adherence to regulations and directed all transporters to comply with the rules, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in establishing a robust and compliant future transport system for the region. The meeting serves as a proactive step towards fostering a more organized and lawful transportation network.

Furthermore, a show cause notice has been issued to Aala Cabs aggregator service, accused of engaging private vehicles for cab services, creating discord among commercial cab drivers. This action underscores the commitment to maintaining harmony within the industry. The larger objective remains to establish a secure transport system throughout the region, with an anticipated rollout of an accessible, affordable, and transparent mechanism in the coming days. This proactive approach aims to not only streamline operations but also enhance the overall experience for both service providers and the public.