‘Artificial colours in watermelons’: FSD conducts spot test

ANANTNAG: Food Safety team Anantnag today tested more than 30 samples of watermelon on spot for artificial colours through Mobile Food Testing Van (MFTV) during intensive market inspection in view of the apprehensions surrounding on social media regarding availability of artificially ripened watermelon in markets during the holy month of Ramadan.

However, during on spot analysis none of the samples showed a positive test for artificial colours.

During the drive all the Food Business Operators dealing with Fresh Fruits and Vegetables at Fruit and Vegetable Mandi Ashajipora and Batengoo Anantnag were inspected and were warned regarding any kind of malpractice in the trade.

Moreover, the team procured 25 samples of fresh fruits and vegetables for detailed analysis in the Public Health Laboratory, J&K. In addition mass awareness was provided among consumers for detection of artificial colours through rapid testing at home.

The Food Safety authorities of the district have cautioned that regular inspections will continue in the district to maintain the highest standards of food safety and quality, and FBOs were sternly warned to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006/Rules and Regulations there under.