Article 370 abrogation showing result In J&K’s poll percentage: Amit Shah  

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 is showing results in the poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir and has enhanced people’s trust in democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The home minister’s remarks came a day after about 38 percent polling was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held in the 4th phase of the general elections.

Srinagar recorded 14.43 percent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 25.86 percent in 2014, 25.55 percent in 2009, and 18.57 percent in 2004.

“The Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 is showing results in the poll percentage as well. It has enhanced people’s trust in democracy and its roots have deepened in Jammu and Kashmir,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Shah said that through the rise in the poll percentage, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a befitting reply to those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and are still advocating its restoration.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union TerrTerritoriesmmu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

