Art workshop by Rouble Nagi Art Foundation ‘transforms’ remote Govt Hr Sec School

CHATOOSA: The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation on Monday announced the successful conduct of an art workshop at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chatoosa, Rafiabad North Kashmir.

“This event promised to bring the transformative power of art to the far-flung corners of our community,” said a statement issued by the Foundation.

Led by acclaimed social worker and an artist Rouble Nagi, the workshop aimed to inspire creativity, foster artistic expression, and empower the youth of Rafiabad through hands-on art activities. Participants grabbed the opportunity to explore various mediums, techniques, and styles under the guidance of experienced tutor, Rouble Nagi.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government Higher Secondary School in Chatoosa to bring this enriching experience to the students,” said Rouble Nagi, Founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation. “Art has the unique ability to transcend barriers and ignite imagination. Through this workshop, we hope to cultivate a love for creativity and self-expression among the young minds of Rafiabad.”

The workshop was the part of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation’s ongoing mission to democratize art education and promote social change through creativity. By reaching out to remote areas like Chatoosa, the foundation aims to bridge the gap in access to artistic resources and opportunities.

“We believe that every child deserves the chance to explore their artistic potential and discover the joy of creation,” added Nagi. “We are grateful for the support of the Government Higher Secondary School and look forward to a day filled with inspiration, learning, and artistic growth.”

The workshop was open to students of all ages and skill levels, where around 200 students participated, with all materials provided free of charge. Participants were encouraged to embrace their creativity and unleash their imagination as they embark on this artistic journey.

For more information about the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.roublenagi.com.