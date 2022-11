Arnis National Championship 2022 concluded here at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, Srinagar J&K.

The three-day competition was organised by J&K Arnis Association in collaboration with Arnis India Federation.

422 players and 60 Referees from 15 states participated from all over India in the championship both boys and girls.

Arnis Sports Association Haryana bagged the championship trophy while as J&K finished at 1st runner’s Up and Jharkhand as 2nd runners up.