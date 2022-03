Jammu, Mar 30: Arnis National Championship 2021-22 concluded at New Jyoti Higher Secondary School, Jaswan, Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The championship was organised by J&K Arnis Association in collaboration with Arnis India Federation.

Arnis National Championship 2021-22 concludes in Jammu 3

Overall, 360 players from all over India participated in the championship.

Madya Pradesh was declared winners of Arnis National Championship 2021-22.

Punjab and J&K secured second and third positions respectively.