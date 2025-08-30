‘Army’s swift action in Jammu symbolises nation’s resilience’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in the Ramban cloudburst and the Reasi landslide. He said, “The Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is fully committed to relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in every corner of J&K. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. The BJP stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.”

Chugh also lauded the Indian Army for restoring connectivity in Jammu by constructing a 110-foot Bailey bridge in record time to link the collapsed span of the 4th Tawi Bridge. He said the remarkable feat, accomplished in barely 12 hours, is a shining example of the Army’s dedication to the people and its unmatched ability to rise to every challenge. “The manner in which the Tiger Division of the Indian Army rushed to action and reopened the bridge within hours shows why every Indian has unshakable faith in our soldiers,” Chugh said. “At a time when natural calamities have caused so much suffering, the Army has once again emerged as the strongest pillar of support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chugh stressed that the Army’s feat must be seen as part of a larger commitment of Prime Minister Modi’s government to strengthen infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and the resilience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “This government has ensured that the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ reaches even the remotest village. The Army’s swift restoration of the Tawi Bridge is a symbol of that spirit—timely, effective, and people-centric.”