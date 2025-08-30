Army lays 110-foot Bailey bridge in 12 hours

Srinagar, Aug 29: Engineers of Tiger Division laid a 110-foot Bailey bridge under challenging conditions, overcoming washed-out approaches and limited workspace.

The bridge has been completed in less than 12 hours, enabling vehicular movement.

This comes after the floods also severely damaged the eastern portion of Tawi Bridge No. 4, a lifeline for movement in Jammu. With repair likely to take time, the army laid a bridge to ensure movement.

“The recent heavy rains triggered floods across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and impacting our people. Responding with urgency, the Indian Army immediately launched large-scale rescue and relief operations in close coordination with the civil administration,” said Maj General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC, Tiger Division.

The Army Commander noted that since 26 August, soldiers of Rising Star Corps have braved floodwaters and adverse weather, deploying multiple rescue columns supported by Army & Air Force helicopters.

“The Army proactively employed the required number of columns along with requisite equipment and rescued nearly 1,000 stranded personnel, including children, students, and paramilitary personnel, while also restoring critical communication links to Jammu and Srinagar by swiftly laying alternative OFC lines,” he said.

Alongside rescue, essential medical aid, food, and relief material were provided to affected families. “The Indian Army’s efforts have been in close coordination with civil administration & all agencies. We thank all of them for their support. Additional Army resources remain on standby to tackle any emerging challenges, he said.