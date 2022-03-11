Gurez, Mar 11: An army chopper crashed near Line of Control in Gujran Nallah of Gurez in Bandipora district on Friday afternoon,

Officials said the rescue operation has been immediately launched.

However, sources said that the fate of pilot and co-pilot was being ascertained.

It is believed that pilot and co pilot ejected safely but there was no word from officials yet.

SDM Gurez told KNO that the communication with the army chopper has been lost. “We are ascertaining the details,” he said.