SRINAGAR, 15 Nov, 2023: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today participated in a Anti Drug Awareness Program held by a Non Governmental Organization Save Kashmir at Exhibition Ground Srinagar. School children & youth from different walks of life participated in the programme. In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that this silent killer was introduced in Kashmir by those who wanted youth to follow their dictates of stone throwing and killing people in Kashmir for more than three decades. “Drug trade was the main source of funding the violence in Kashmir for three decades.

Those who remained in power during this period supported this notorious industry and used these traders for their political benifits. This nexus has ruined the future of our youth”, said Dr Andrabi. She said that she had been regularly raising her voice everywhere about this catastrophic situation since past more than a decade but people with political interests had resolved not to intervene. “Majority of our so-called civil society representatives were busy in speaking in tune with separatists when this conspiracy of destroying our generations was being implemented at ground levels with the help of our politicians. Now it had become a dreadly evil of a huge magnitude.

This year govt nabbed thousands and booked a large number of then under severe cases but it is not going to help till we all utilize our utmost powers at individual levels to uproot this deep rooted network from the society”, said Dr Darakhshan. She said that religious leaders, intellectuals and media fraternity has bigger roles to play. She appealed to the people to organise small programmes at mohalla levels to mobilize youth against drug menace. The organiser of the event Arish Bhat while welcoming Dr Andrabi said that she has been continuously working for creating awareness regarding Drug Menace.