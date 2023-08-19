The enduring relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has been a subject of both admiration and criticism due to their notable age gap of 12 years. Despite being a target for online trolls, the couple has maintained their strong bond for four years. While fans have eagerly anticipated wedding news, some netizens are now speculating about the couple’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Kapoor, known for sharing affectionate photos with Malaika Arora on the internet, has caused a stir with his recent actions.

In an unexpected move, he embarked on a solo vacation, leaving followers puzzled. This decision coincided with Malaika’s busy work schedule in Mumbai, leading to speculation about a potential rift between the couple.

One observant social media user shared Arjun’s post on Reddit, drawing attention to his solo weekend getaway and suggesting a potential separation.

This sparked a flurry of comments from netizens, with opinions varying on the status of the relationship.