ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai : Arjun Kapoor has been eager to prove his mettle as a versatile actor off late. As he celebrates his ten years in Bollywood, Arjun has given his fans unforgettable performances in movies like Ishaqzaade (2012), Gunday (2014), and Panipat (2019). The past year also has been a successful one for the actor, who starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a thriller drama, and Bhoot Police, a horror comedy. The actor also has a riveting line-up of movies including Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, and Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey.

Even with an interesting line-up, Arjun Kapoor comments that he is looking at working in web series. Recently in an interview with a leading publication, Arjun opened up about his quest on finding the correct content in web series. As both of his 2021 releases were on OTT platforms, Arjun feels more sure than ever of experimenting with his next. He also draws inspiration from the fact that the digital space is expanding.

Talking to a big publication, he commented, “It is a matter of finding the right script that fits the bill for me. So, my quest to find the correct content is on. I’m open to it [working on web projects] much more than I was two years back.” He also commented on how his two previous releases on digital platforms were not planned to be released digitally. “As they say, never say never! Why should I, as an actor, say no to something and then regret it? Today, everybody is pursuing the digital space.”

Ek Villian Returns is scheduled for release on July 8. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. It has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishnan Kumar.