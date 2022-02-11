Jammu: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between two of the world’s leading steelmakers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, opened its first Hypermart outlet in Jammu and Kashmir.

Located at Purmandal Morh in Jammu, the outlet will provide direct and immediate access to quality steel products to businesses operating in various segments such as infrastructure, housing, and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Hypermart is AM/NS India’s integrated platform for retail, trade, and last-mile sales of steel grades for diverse segments involved in a range of manufacturing activities, including the production of fabricators, engineering goods, and auto components. Businesses across J&K will benefit from the customization of orders and a wide range of value-added steel products available through Hypermart.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated AM/NS India’s latest Hypermart outlet.

“We are delighted that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India marks its footprint in J&K. Over the last year, we have accelerated the economic and industrial development of the region in an unprecedented manner. We have received formal investment proposals with detailed project reports to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore. The entry of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will surely help in fast-tracking the infrastructure and industrial development of the region, besides immensely benefitting the people. I am also confident that with the success of Hypermart, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will further expand its operations, going forward,” he said.

ALAIN LEGRIX, Director & Vice President – Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said, “We are pleased to have brought Hypermart to Jammu and Kashmir. We’re proud to bring our premium range of steel products to support infrastructure development and industrial activity in this important region of northern India. Businesses will now have direct access to a range of bespoke steel products, underpinned by the quality, value, and technology.”

Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said the opening of the latest Hypermart in Jammu signifies their commitment to support the development of the Union Territory as one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. “Steel intensive infrastructure development is a proven model for rapid economic progress. Hypermart has been mandated to fulfill the steel needs of J&K. Supported by technologically advanced parent companies, our foray into the region will strengthen our efforts towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Mission,” he said

AM/NS India’s Hypermart network strategically spans several regions across the country, including Hazira, Taloja, Mangalore, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and Jodhpur. The Hypermart division currently accounts for 20% of AM/NS India’s overall revenues and this share is expected to rise to 30% as the expansion plans for the network of outlets are underway.